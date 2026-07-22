Servomex redefines reliability with the SERVOTOUGH SpectraExact 2500F

Servomex, a global leader in gas analysis, has upgraded the SERVOTOUGH SpectraExact 2500F, a new flexible gas and liquid water analyser for hazardous areas. The innovative analyser provides highly accurate data while reducing maintenance needs and costs. Its digital communication systems ensure seamless integration, making it the ideal upgrade for current 2500 and SpectraExact users.

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Servomex, a global leader in gas analysis, has upgraded the SERVOTOUGH SpectraExact 2500F, a new flexible gas and liquid water analyser for hazardous areas. The innovative analyser provides highly accurate data while reducing maintenance needs and costs. Its digital communication systems ensure seamless integration, making it the ideal upgrade for current 2500 and SpectraExact users.

The SpectraExact 2500F is designed to offer a flexible analytical solution adaptable to a range of applications and hazardous areas. The rugged build allows analysis of toxic, flammable or corrosive samples without damage to equipment or the environment. Wall-mounting options enable flexible placement, even in the harshest of conditions.

Rhys Jenkins, Industrial Process & Emissions, Spectroscopic Product Manager, says: “The SpectraExact 2500F delivers a winning combination of proven performance and flexible operation in a resilient and reliable design.”

The analyser enhances process control by delivering high-precision measurements, from ppm levels to percentages. This enables optimisation of processes improving operational efficiency and the safety of people and environments.

Users can expect increased uptime and reduced ongoing costs thanks to non-depleting, NDIR sensing technologies that extend calibration intervals. Servicing is simple, with a removable sample cell that is separate from the electronics, making scheduled maintenance quick and easy.

Rhys Jenkins emphasised this by saying: “The ability to reduce ongoing costs and leverage maximum process efficiency is important in many harsh environments or hazardous areas. This is why the SpectraExact 2500F features an intelligent design that makes maintenance easy.”

As the latest edition to Servomex’s SpectraExact range, the 2500F offers a direct upgrade for existing 2500 users. Digital communication systems ensure smooth integration with existing setups, while enhanced usability provides rapid response times and simplifies data access. Real-time data can be monitored remotely, further improving safety and efficiency.

Find out more about how the SpectraExact 2500F can help boost uptime, reduce maintenance costs and futureproof your processes at: https://servomex.com/gas-analyzers/finder/spectraexact-2500f?utm_source=hydrocarbon_engineering&utm_medium=web_article&utm_campaign=2500f&utm_content=q1