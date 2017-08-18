Lake Shore 8600 Series VSM system named R&D 100 Awards finalist

Awards recognize the 100 most innovative technologies of 2017

Lake Shore Cryotronics is pleased to announce that their 8600 Series vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM) system has been selected as a finalist for this year’s R&D 100 Awards.

The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards program for the past 55 years, honoring great R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology. Finalists were selected by an independent panel of judges representing R&D leaders in a variety of fields. Winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held Nov. 17 in Orlando, Florida.

The 8600 Series VSM, a finalist in the R&D 100 Analytical/Test category, is the company’s latest in specialized systems for magnetics research and raises the bar for magnetometer performance and convenience. In particular, the system offers measurement sensitivity up to 33 nemu, 10 ms/pt measurement speed and simple operation, allowing researchers to perform more science in less time.

We are honored to be named a finalist. The 8600 Series was the culmination of nearly four years of work, with our team of engineers and scientists approaching its development with one goal in mind: creating the most advanced electromagnet-based VSM capable of precisely characterizing a broad range of materials with unprecedented ease. We truly believe the system represents a new era in magnetometer measurement for today’s researcher.

Scott Yano, Lake Shore VP of Product Development.

Featuring a clean, ergonomic design that simplifies the user’s interaction with the VSM and ensures repeatable measurements, the 8600 Series system especially benefits research involving low-moment magnetic materials and first order reversal curve (FORC) measurements, flying through complex FORC data collection sequences in a fraction of the time required on previous systems.

For more information about the 8600 Series, visit www.lakeshore.com.

