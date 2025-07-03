PostProcess Technologies Celebrates Milestone Achievement of 50 Patents Granted, Showcasing Industry-Leading Innovation Across Software, Hardware, and Chemistry

PostProcess Technologies, the pioneer of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing, proudly announces a major milestone with the granting of its 50th patent. This landmark underscores the company's deep commitment to protecting its full technology stack, spanning software, hardware, and chemistry innovations for post-printing solutions.

Since its founding, PostProcess has prioritized a proactive and strategic approach to intellectual property protection. Each patent represents years of research and development dedicated to solving the most complex challenges in additive manufacturing, enabling customers to scale production efficiently, consistently, and safely.

"Our 50th granted patent is more than just a number, it is a testament to the relentless drive of our team to continually innovate," said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies. "The ingenuity of our team, combined with invaluable input from our 500+ customers, continues to fuel game-changing solutions to the market. We've believed from the start in building full-stack offerings that integrate software, hardware, and chemistry, that are protected and differentiated, resulting in intelligent, reliable solutions for our customers."

A critical factor in building this robust IP portfolio has been the company's in-house legal strategy.

"PostProcess has taken an intentional, strategic approach to IP from day one," said Frank Kozak, General Counsel at PostProcess. "These patent grants are an affirmation of advancements in the field of post-processing and a validation of our approach to innovation. We've been able to move quickly, maintain quality, and ensure that every patent aligns with our long-term vision to automate and scale post-printing."

PostProcess has built a robust portfolio that safeguards the company's inventions across the entire solution stack. These patents protect not only the proprietary hardware and sophisticated software but also the chemistry that works together to create a complete, automated post-printing solution.

Among PostProcess' flagship product lines are the BASE™ and DEMI™ series, which have become the industry standard for automated support and resin removal. The BASE series delivers high-throughput FDM support removal with patented Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD) technology, ideal for large-format systems and high-volume production environments. The DEMI series features the patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology and intelligent software to precisely manage agitation, temperature, and time, achieving consistent, hands-free resin and support removal across a wide range of part geometries and materials.

This milestone reflects PostProcess' forward-thinking approach to advancing additive manufacturing with fully integrated and scalable workflows and its dedication to continuous improvement in serving customers across industries. As PostProcess continues to innovate, this strong foundation of intellectual property will ensure the company remains at the forefront of transforming how 3D printed parts are finished at scale.