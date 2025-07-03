Alpha Technologies Grows Capabilities and Global Reach with Metravib Material Testing Acquisition

Alpha Technologies, a global leader in rheology testing instrumentation, announced today it has acquired Metravib Material Testing, a specialist in dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) and fatigue testing. The acquisition brings together two trusted names in material testing to expand global capabilities, improve customer support, and drive product innovation for research and industrial laboratories around the world. Alpha purchased Metravib Material Testing from the Acoem Group, a producer in AI-powered sensors and systems based in Limonest, France.​​​​​​​

"This acquisition underscores our commitment to deliver the most comprehensive and reliable material testing solutions available," said Neil Friery, President of Alpha Technologies. "Combining Metravib's technologies and expertise with our own enables us to support critical customer needs with even greater precision.

Bringing together Alpha Technologies and Metravib Material Testing creates an unmatched portfolio of material testing solutions, including rheology, DMA, viscoelastic property characterization, failure analysis, fatigue performance evaluation, and thermo-mechanical analysis.

Customers will benefit from broader access to advanced instruments, streamlined support, and expanded global field service coverage. The integration of Metravib's technologies, including automated specimen handling systems and crack growth testing modules, will enhance research capabilities and accelerate product development timelines. These improvements support manufacturers' goals of optimizing operational efficiency, improving product quality, and reducing time to market.

"This strategic move is a testament to the remarkable journey and renowned expertise that Acoem has cultivated within the DMA activity", said Fabien Condemine, CEO Acoem. "Recognizing this strong foundation, we are confident that Alpha Technologies, with its deep understanding of the materials analysis market and extensive international presence, provides the ideal environment for it to thrive and achieve its full potential. This strategic decision also enables Acoem to further strengthen our focus on our core business of environmental and reliability solutions."

The acquisition immediately expands the material testing options available to Alpha and Metravib customers, supported by a larger team of experienced field service technicians and global applications experts. Customers can expect the same trusted performance and expertise they rely on today, backed by enhanced resources and an even stronger commitment to delivering confidence in every result.