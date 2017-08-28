New Lake Shore White Paper Clears Up Common Measurement Mistakes

Even researchers who are experienced in electronic device measurement sometimes do not get the results they expect.

Lake Shore Cryotronics has released a new white paper, “5 Electronic Measurement Pitfalls You Learned About in School But Probably Forgot.” This resource addresses several common, yet often overlooked, pitfalls to avoid, helping researchers prevent problems such as:

  • voltage errors
  • current leakage
  • source-related noise

Visit www.lakeshore.com/pitfalls to get the free white paper.

Lake Shore has a long history of improving simplicity and accuracy in material and device characterization. The company will soon release its Model 155 low-noise, precision current/voltage source, the first in its new MeasureReady™ line of intuitive instruments. As easy to use as your smartphone, the Model 155 is ideal for material research requiring a precise, low-noise supply of current or voltage. It also features an uncluttered touchscreen display, Wi-Fi, USB, or LAN connectivity, and a mobile app for remote monitoring.

Visit www.lakeshore.com/155 for more info.

