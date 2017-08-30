Pittcon Sponsors Speakers for Analitica Latin America

Pittcon is pleased to announce its participation in the Analitica Latin America program and exposition. The event is one of the main meetings of the analytical chemical industry. This year’s event, organized by Nuernberg/Messe Brasil, will be held at Sao Paulo Expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 26-28.

Pittcon will be sponsoring two sessions at this year’s event.

On September 27, at 9:00 a.m., Steven Ray, Ph.D., State University of New York at Buffalo, will present “Distance-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry and Solid-State Ion Detectors: Two New Approaches to Mass Spectrometry.” In this presentation, a new type of mass analyzer known as the distance-of-flight mass spectrometer (DOFMS) will be introduced.

On September 28, at 9:00 a.m, Jhanis J. Gonzalez, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Applied Spectra, Inc., will deliver “Laser Ablation-Based Techniques: An ideal toolbox for direct chemical analysis of solids.” He will discuss the advantages of laser ablation chemical analysis and will describe several applications that involve the combination of two or more of these Laser Ablation-Based approaches for chemical analysis of solid samples

Pittcon 2018 will also maintain a booth on the exposition floor which will be staffed by Portuguese speaking personnel and Pittcon Program Chair Annette Wilson.

Dr. Wilson stated that the Pittcon Organizing Committee is very pleased with the mutually beneficial relationship with Analitica Latin America. She commented, “It gives us a rare opportunity to connect and interact with our Latin American audience.”

