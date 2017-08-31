Posted in | Chemistry

LECO Introduces Innovative Time-of-Flight Technology with Improved Sensitivity and Dynamic Range

LECO has introduced the Pegasus GC-HRT+ and GC-HRT+ 4D, its latest generation of innovative and reliable high resolution GC- and GCxGC-TOFMS instrumentation.

A number of new features have been incorporated with the HRT’s powerful high resolution technology for expanded analytical capabilities and improved confidence in the analysis of the most complex samples.

Updated, modernized hardware meets or exceeds all global compliancy regulations, while Encoded Frequent Pushing™ (EFP™) provides increases in both sensitivity and dynamic range by factors of ten.

Developed exclusively by LECO, Encoded Frequent Pushing is a novel, patented method of pulsing the Orthogonal Accelerator multiple times per spectrum to dramatically increase Duty Cycle. EFP works in conjunction with the proven Folded Flight Path® mass analyzer, significantly increasing performance and ease-of-use for customers who want to easily discover and quantify what is in their samples.

For more information on EFP and our new Pegasus HRT+ instrumentation, visit our website.

