Posted in | News | Events

LECO’s Pegasus® BTX Honored with Innovation Award

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

LECO Corporation has been awarded a 2024 Innovation Award for its Pegasus BTX Benchtop GC-TOFMS by The Analytical Scientist, an international publication focused on the innovations shaping measurement science.

The judges found the rare, small size of the Pegasus BTX to be worthy of notice, and called it, “Another nice invention from LECO: A GC-MS with a small footprint.” But size isn’t the only thing that makes this analytical instrument an impactful innovation. The Pegasus BTX also boasts a completely reimagined detector with an increased lifetime, allowing LECO to be the first in the industry to offer a two-year warranty on a mass spectrometer detector. Furthermore, the StayClean® ion source promotes ultra-efficiency by saving labs time from tedious routine maintenance.

“This award acknowledges our product development team's dedication to creating an innovative solution to the challenges facing today’s laboratories,” said Farai Rukunda, Director of LECO Separation Science. “By focusing on our customer’s needs, we are able to deliver an instrument that offers industry-leading speed and sensitivity in a compact, maintenance-friendly design that minimizes downtime”.

Originally launched in 2013, the annual Innovation Awards are given out to the top 15 innovative analytical tools released in that calendar year, nominated by readers of The Analytical Scientist and judged by a panel of leaders within the field. Any analytical tool that makes the list is considered to have made a significant impact or advancement in analytical science, and deserves to be recognized as a stand-out solution.

Source:

LECO Corporation

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    LECO Corporation. (2024, December 11). LECO’s Pegasus® BTX Honored with Innovation Award. AZoM. Retrieved on December 12, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64035.

  • MLA

    LECO Corporation. "LECO’s Pegasus® BTX Honored with Innovation Award". AZoM. 12 December 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64035>.

  • Chicago

    LECO Corporation. "LECO’s Pegasus® BTX Honored with Innovation Award". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64035. (accessed December 12, 2024).

  • Harvard

    LECO Corporation. 2024. LECO’s Pegasus® BTX Honored with Innovation Award. AZoM, viewed 12 December 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64035.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Trending Stories

More Content from LECO Corporation

See all content from LECO Corporation

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback