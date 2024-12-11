LECO’s Pegasus® BTX Honored with Innovation Award

LECO Corporation has been awarded a 2024 Innovation Award for its Pegasus BTX Benchtop GC-TOFMS by The Analytical Scientist, an international publication focused on the innovations shaping measurement science.

The judges found the rare, small size of the Pegasus BTX to be worthy of notice, and called it, “Another nice invention from LECO: A GC-MS with a small footprint.” But size isn’t the only thing that makes this analytical instrument an impactful innovation. The Pegasus BTX also boasts a completely reimagined detector with an increased lifetime, allowing LECO to be the first in the industry to offer a two-year warranty on a mass spectrometer detector. Furthermore, the StayClean® ion source promotes ultra-efficiency by saving labs time from tedious routine maintenance.

“This award acknowledges our product development team's dedication to creating an innovative solution to the challenges facing today’s laboratories,” said Farai Rukunda, Director of LECO Separation Science. “By focusing on our customer’s needs, we are able to deliver an instrument that offers industry-leading speed and sensitivity in a compact, maintenance-friendly design that minimizes downtime”.

Originally launched in 2013, the annual Innovation Awards are given out to the top 15 innovative analytical tools released in that calendar year, nominated by readers of The Analytical Scientist and judged by a panel of leaders within the field. Any analytical tool that makes the list is considered to have made a significant impact or advancement in analytical science, and deserves to be recognized as a stand-out solution.