Professor Jeremy Nicholson Will Deliver Wallace H. Coulter Lecture at Pittcon 2018

The Pittcon Program Committee is extremely pleased to announce that Jeremy Nicholson, Head of the Department of Surgery and Cancer and Director of the MRC-NIHR National Phenome Centre Faculty of Medicine, will deliver the 2018 Wallace H. Coulter Lecture.

His lecture, “Analytical Science in Precision Medicine: Facing the Challenges of the 21st Century Healthcare,” will take place during Pittcon 2018 on Monday, February 26, at 4:30 p.m., with a complimentary mixer and poster session immediately following.

Nicholson’s major research focus is on the development of diagnostic and prognostic molecular phenotyping and computational technologies as applied to problems in personalized healthcare, microbiome-host metabolic signaling, metabolic diseases and cancer.

The world faces many emergent medical threats and healthcare challenges – our mission is to apply state of the art analytical technologies to address current and future unmet medical needs in ways that result in clinical actionability” He added, "The translational demands are substantial, but large scale metabolic phenotyping approaches are now proving effective in the real world of patient care, creating both new diagnostics and prognostics but also in defining population health with new data models that will improve disease prevention in the future Dr. Nicholson, Director, MRC-NIHR National Phenome Centre Faculty of Medicine

Professor Nicholson obtained his PhD in Biochemistry from London University. He was appointed Full Professor of Chemistry, London University and Head of Biological Chemistry at Imperial College London; then Head of the Department of Surgery and Cancer and Director of the UK National Phenome Centre.

