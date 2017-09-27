Nel ASA: Awarded USD 8.3 Million Hydrogen Electrolyser Fueling Station Contract

Proton Onsite (Proton) and Nel Hydrogen Solutions, divisions of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), have received a purchase order of USD 8.3 million on a combined hydrogen PEM electrolyser and H2Station® fueling solution for SunLine Transit Agency (SunLine) in California. The combined solution will have a hydrogen capacity of up to 900 kg per day, making it the world’s largest combined hydrogen production and fueling facility currently being contracted. SunLine will use the solution for fueling of their growing fleet of Fuel Cell Electric Buses operating in the Palm Springs area in California.

We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract to deliver a turnkey hydrogen production and fueling solution to SunLine that will provide zero-emission public transportation for the Palm Springs area and contribute to California’s climate efforts. This delivery highlights the combined strengths of Proton and Nel, using cutting-edge technology both within PEM electrolysis and heavy duty fueling solutions for buses. Jon André Løkke, Chief Executive Officer, Nel

The facility will be delivered turn-key, consisting of one Proton PEM M400 electrolyser, and two H2Station® unitsfrom Nel. The awarded contract has a total value of just over USD 8.3 million, with expected delivery and installation during 2018.

“The project is strategically important for Nel and Proton, as it shows our joint capability in delivering unparalleled hydrogen production and fueling solutions. The combined organization is well-positioned to be part of current and future initiatives needed to achieve California’s long-term renewable energy goals. Jon André Løkke, Chief Executive Officer, Nel

The project is supported by the Californian Air Resources Board (CARB) under the California Climate Investments (CCI) program. E