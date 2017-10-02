H.C. Starck Designs, Engineers and Fabricates Furnace Hot Zones

H.C. Starck‘s furnace group has delivered a uniquely engineered, high temperature refractory metal hot zone to one of its furnace customers. Collaborating with the customer on this project, H.C. Starck demonstrated its focused engineering resources and dedicated manufacturing team which has been used to design and engineer fabricated products for the furnace industry. With H.C. Starck’s portfolio of refractory metals, the team fabricated a 1600°C hot zone designed to operate in a vacuum, with certain inert gases or in a reducing atmosphere. By simulating the temperature of each layer, H.C. Starck’s engineering team ensured the proper materials were applied throughout the hot zone.

H.C. Starck is excited to deliver the first of its kind refractory metal hot zone with our team of dedicated furnace and metallurgical professionals utilizing the latest technology to simulate and design superior products. We are committed to providing the best in excellence to our customers. A leading global supplier of high performance metals – molybdenum, tungsten, tantalum, we offer the most up-to-date technical and engineering knowhow and fabrication expertise to assist our customers in meeting their vacuum furnace requirements. Key benefits in our refractory materials are the increased heating efficiency, product contamination elimination, reduced time to evacuate, reduced cost of clean technology, optimized operating performance and prolonged furnace service-life which gives our customers a competitive edge in the marketplace. Andreas Mader, President and CEO, Fabricated Products Division, H.C Starck

Partnering with our customers, H.C. Starck develops and optimizes materials, products and processes. With its extensive in-house state-of-the-art labs equipped with the latest in analytical tools, testing equipment, modeling, and simulation software, H.C. Starck can evaluate product performance for the most difficult applications.

Join H.C. Starck at the 29th Heat Treat Conference & Exposition 2017, Columbus, OH, October 24-26 at the Columbus Convention Center, Booth 1915 and discuss your furnace needs with our expert engineers. Let us work with you to design your next furnace hot zone and components.