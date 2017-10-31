Electrically Conductive Die Attach Adhesive Has Very High Thermal Conductivity

Image Credits: Master Bond

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is a single part, no mix epoxy adhesive designed primarily for die attach applications. It exhibits a die shear strength of 20-22 kg-f and has a high thermal conductivity of over 40-45 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [5.7-6.5 W/(m•K)].

This 100% solids formulation has an ideal viscosity and flow for die attach, will not ‘tail’ and can be easily dispensed automatically. Additionally it has an unlimited working life at room temperature and will cure in 20-30 minutes at 250°F or 5-10 minutes at 300°F. Rohit Ramnath, senior product engineer.

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is NASA low outgassing approved. Dimensionally stable, it has a Shore D hardness of 75-85 and is engineered to withstand thermal cycling and shock. This epoxy system adheres well to metals, ceramics, and silicon dies. Service operating temperature range is from -80°F to +400°F.

This product contains silver fillers and has a volume resistivity of <0.001 ohm-cm. It retains conductivity upon aging and provides excellent moisture and chemical resistance. This compound is formulated for applications in the communication, aerospace, medical, electronic, automotive, and defense industries. Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is available for use in syringe applicators.

Master Bond Die Attach Epoxy Adhesives

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is a single component NASA low outgassing approved die attach adhesive featuring high thermal conductivity and low volume resistivity.