Electrically Conductive Die Attach Adhesive Has Very High Thermal Conductivity

Image Credits: Master Bond

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is a single part, no mix epoxy adhesive designed primarily for die attach applications. It exhibits a die shear strength of 20-22 kg-f and has a high thermal conductivity of over 40-45 BTU•in/ft2•hr•°F [5.7-6.5 W/(m•K)].

This 100% solids formulation has an ideal viscosity and flow for die attach, will not ‘tail’ and can be easily dispensed automatically. Additionally it has an unlimited working life at room temperature and will cure in 20-30 minutes at 250°F or 5-10 minutes at 300°F.

Rohit Ramnath, senior product engineer.

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is NASA low outgassing approved. Dimensionally stable, it has a Shore D hardness of 75-85 and is engineered to withstand thermal cycling and shock. This epoxy system adheres well to metals, ceramics, and silicon dies. Service operating temperature range is from -80°F to +400°F.

This product contains silver fillers and has a volume resistivity of <0.001 ohm-cm. It retains conductivity upon aging and provides excellent moisture and chemical resistance. This compound is formulated for applications in the communication, aerospace, medical, electronic, automotive, and defense industries. Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is available for use in syringe applicators.

Master Bond Die Attach Epoxy Adhesives

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-1 is a single component NASA low outgassing approved die attach adhesive featuring high thermal conductivity and low volume resistivity. Read more about Master Bond’s die attach epoxy adhesives here or contact Tech Support. Phone: +1-201-343-8983 Fax: +1-201-343-2132 Email: [email protected]

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

In this interview, Thomas Skoczylas, Territory Sales Manager from Proton OnSite talks to AZoM about cooling generators with hydrogen.

Cooling Generators with Hydrogen

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Optical Metrology has found increased demands for difficult environments and increased data storing capabilities. AZoM spoke Dr. Peter de Groot, of ZYGO, about his thoughts and expertise surrounding the subject and how he feels ZYGO will lead the industry moving forward.

Optical Metrology and its Current Trends

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact

Fungilab’s main focus since its establishment has been to research, develop and manufacture the most advanced viscometers in order to offer our clients the highest and most accurate performance in the viscosity measurement. In this interview, AZoM speaks to Fungilab CEO, Ernest Buira.

Accurate and Aesthetic Viscosity – Introducing the V-Compact
Grease for Vacuums - PFPE

Grease for Vacuums - PFPE

A new addition has been made to the Apiezon range of high vacuum greases. PFPE 501 has the same quality and reliability synonymous with the Apiezon brand.

From APIEZON
EPO-TEK® 301-2

EPO-TEK® 301-2

The EPO-TEK 301-2 is a two component medical, optical and semiconductor grade epoxy resin with long pot-life, good handling characteristics and low viscosity.

From Epoxy Technology, Inc.

More Content from Master Bond Inc.

See all content from Master Bond Inc.