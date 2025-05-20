One Part Silver Filled Electrically Conductive Epoxy Passes ISO 10993-5 Standard

Master Bond EP3HTSDA-2Med is a true one component epoxy that is not pre-mixed and frozen. It offers an easy dispensing profile with an exceptionally long working life at room temperature, making it ideal for streamlining automated assembly. As a silver filled system, it exhibits high electrical conductivity (volume resistivity < 0.001 ohm-cm) and excellent thermal conductivity. This epoxy passes ISO 10993-5 for cytotoxicity and is designed for high-speed medical device manufacturing.

Image Credit: Master Bond Inc.

EP3HTSDA-2Med cures quickly with heat. Cure schedule options include heating at 250 °F for 20-30 minutes or 300 °F for 5-10 minutes, with an optional post cure to optimize overall performance properties. The system bonds well to many substrates, including but not limited to metals, ceramics, plastics, and silicon dies.

EP3HTSDA-2Med has an excellent physical strength profile. It provides a tensile strength of 3,000-4,000 psi and a tensile modulus of 200,000-250,000 psi. It has a thermal conductivity of 45-49 BTU•in/(ft2•hr•°F) [6.5-7 W/(m·K)]. The filler particles used in this epoxy are exceptionally small, averaging 2-3 microns, and no larger than 25 microns. This allows for very thin bond lines, thereby providing effective heat transfer since it can offer a very low thermal resistance of 2-3 x 10-6 K•m2/W. This epoxy resists many sterilization methods such as glutaraldehyde, ethylene oxide (EtO) and gamma radiation.

The system is available in EFD® syringes for automated dispensing or glass jars in 20 grams, 50 grams, 100 grams, 1 pound and multiple pounds.

Master Bond Biocompatible Adhesives

In addition to EP3HTSDA-2Med, Master Bond provides a comprehensive selection of adhesives, sealants, coatings, and potting/encapsulation compounds that meet stringent biocompatibility requirements for medical devices, passing either the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) Class VI and/or ISO 10993-5 standards. Our biocompatible product line encompasses various chemistries, including epoxies, silicones, UV and LED light curing systems, as well as other chemistries.