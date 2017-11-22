Polytec’s Multipoint Vibrometer Recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Technologically Significant New Products of the Year

Polytec is proud to announce that the MPV-800 Multipoint Vibrometer is a 2017 R&D 100 Award winner.

This prestigious awards program honors the very best R&D pioneers and their ingenious ideas, identifying the top 100 technology products of the year. The R&D 100 Awards program was launched in 1963 to discover the most groundbreaking products and technologies introduced into the marketplace each year, attracting innovations from the top R&D centers in the world.

Furthermore, the MPV won special recognition, receiving top honors with the coveted 2017 Editor’s Choice Award for attracting the most votes from the expert panel of independent judges comprising professional consultants, university faculty members and industrial researchers.

The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards program for the past 55 years, honoring great R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology. The R&D 100 Conference was launched in 2015 as an educational event that celebrated the historic R&D 100 Awards and provided a new, in-depth conference that brings together the unique opportunities for R&D professionals to learn, network and collaborate.

Together, the R&D 100 Awards Gala Event and the R&D 100 Conference explore significant strides in R&D, offering an enriching experience for R&D professionals of all levels and specialties.

Polytec’s MPV-800 is a modular, multi-channel vibration measurement and analysis system designed to efficiently and accurately capture non-repeatable or non-stationary events optically, without contact, simultaneously at up to 48 locations. The system measures transient vibration, displaying frequency-dependent and time-dependent deflection shapes. Learn more here