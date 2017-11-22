Polytec’s Multipoint Vibrometer Recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Technologically Significant New Products of the Year

Polytec is proud to announce that the MPV-800 Multipoint Vibrometer is a 2017 R&D 100 Award winner.

This prestigious awards program honors the very best R&D pioneers and their ingenious ideas, identifying the top 100 technology products of the year. The R&D 100 Awards program was launched in 1963 to discover the most groundbreaking products and technologies introduced into the marketplace each year, attracting innovations from the top R&D centers in the world.

Related Stories

Furthermore, the MPV won special recognition, receiving top honors with the coveted 2017 Editor’s Choice Award for attracting the most votes from the expert panel of independent judges comprising professional consultants, university faculty members and industrial researchers.

The R&D 100 Awards have served as the most prestigious innovation awards program for the past 55 years, honoring great R&D pioneers and their revolutionary ideas in science and technology. The R&D 100 Conference was launched in 2015 as an educational event that celebrated the historic R&D 100 Awards and provided a new, in-depth conference that brings together the unique opportunities for R&D professionals to learn, network and collaborate.

Together, the R&D 100 Awards Gala Event and the R&D 100 Conference explore significant strides in R&D, offering an enriching experience for R&D professionals of all levels and specialties.

Polytec’s MPV-800 is a modular, multi-channel vibration measurement and analysis system designed to efficiently and accurately capture non-repeatable or non-stationary events optically, without contact, simultaneously at up to 48 locations. The system measures transient vibration, displaying frequency-dependent and time-dependent deflection shapes. Learn more here

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Safe and Fast Particle Grinding to the Nano-Range

Comminution is an essential part of any analytical, pharmaceutical or chemical laboratory where is plays an important role in sample homogenization, nanoparticle creation or simply to improve the reactivity of a solid sample.

Safe and Fast Particle Grinding to the Nano-Range

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers

In today’s society, the quantity of data is growing rapidly. For data to be used in many applications it must be stored in a safe and fast manner; but also be retrievable 24/7 365 days a year. Data centers are demanding more and more power.

Keeping up with the Growing Demand of Data Centers
Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Plastic Media

Acrylic Blast Media, ‘softer’ than melamine or urea, is suggested for removing coatings and paint from aircraft, trucks, cars, tractors, rail cars, motor homes, vans and marine vessels.

From Composition Materials

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »