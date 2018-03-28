Prestigious UK representatives visit Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology’s applications facility in Taiwan

On 9th March Oxford Instruments had the great pleasure of hosting leading representatives from the UK at its Applications Laboratory based at the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) Hsin Chu Taiwan.

These senior representatives included:

Prof Robin Grimes, Chief Scientific Adviser, Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Catherine Nettleton, Representative, British Office Taipei

Jasper Meyns, Senior Science & Innovation Officer, British Office Taipei

Kate Yarrington, European & Global Engagement Manager, Innovate UK

Aysha Ahmed, Centre Portfolio Specialist, Innovate UK

Andy Sellars, Chief Business Development Manager, Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult



Dr. Huang Young (Oxford Instruments) and Dr. Arthur Lin (ITRI) gave the dignitaries a tour of the cutting edge facility in which Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology continually develops new process solutions for its customers in Asia. Oxford Instruments is one of the few European businesses to invest in such a facility in Asia. Following the tour, Prof. Robin Grimes “You [Oxford Instruments] really show what it means to translate great science to great technology to great product".

The group engaged in a networking lunch joined by local industry colleagues before visiting National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in the afternoon to hear presentations about their latest technological developments in Semiconductors. These were complemented by presentations from the UK Compound Catapult as well as Robert Gunn and Jonathan Bryon detailing Oxford Instruments’ latest solutions in plasma processing and material analysis.

The day was finished with dinner hosted by NTHU.