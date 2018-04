Pittcon 2019 Welcomes Symposia Proposals

The Pittcon Technical Program Committee is now accepting proposals for Symposia, Workshops, and Organized Contributed Sessions for the 2019 Technical Program. The submission deadline is Friday, April 13, 2018. All proposals must be completed and submitted electronically at www.pittcon.org.

Pittcon prides itself on its diverse programming. Our technical program committee is anxiously anticipating reviewing your submissions and assembling a diverse program that our attendees cannot afford to miss. Heather Juzwa, Technical Program Chair, Pittcon 2019

Proposals are being sought in all areas of analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy. Focus topic areas include environmental, energy, nanotechnology and material science, food science, and forensics. Pittcon hopes to continue the momentum in pharmaceutical and life sciences, and will include programming in all aspects of these areas, particularly bioanalytical and omics.

For more information regarding the call for proposals, or Pittcon 2019 visit the Pittcon website www.pittcon.org.