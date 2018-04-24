Pittcon announces 2021 President

The Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP) and the Pittcon Organizing Committee are pleased to announce Neal Dando as President of Pittcon 2021.

Dr. Dando received his B.S. degrees in Chemistry and Biology from Shippensburg State University and then earned his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in analytical chemistry from the University of Delaware. His scientific career spanned three companies, DuPont, PPG Industries, and Alcoa. Over that time he published 70 papers, was granted 15 patents, developed four commercial products and received Alcoa’s highest corporate award for team accomplishment three times before retiring in 2015.

When asked to comment on his appointment Neal replied, “Actively serving on the Pittsburgh Conference, the SSP and SACP gives me an opportunity to help others benefit from the same array of technical contacts, insights and experiences that have positively impacted my life,” stated Dr. Dando.  “I am really excited about Pittcon 2021 in New Orleans as we continue to improve and expand our range of offerings for exhibitors and conferees alike.”

The Pittsburgh Conference and its sponsor societies, the SSP and the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP), have had profound impacts on Dr. Dando’s life. His first conference presentation as a Ph.D. candidate was at the 1982 Pittsburgh Conference in Atlantic City, NJ. His position at PPG Industries was secured because of his participation as a candidate in the Pittcon Employment Bureau. Additionally, Neal met his wife, Dr. Jonell Kerkhoff, while serving as judges for the SSP and SACP at a local science fair.

Pittcon 2021 will return to the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

