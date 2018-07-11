Pittcon Announces Call for Papers for 2019 Technical Program

The Pittcon Program Committee is pleased to announce its call for oral and poster presentations for its 2019 Technical Program in Philadelphia. The program will run from March 17-21 as part of Pittcon, the world’s leading annual conference and exposition on laboratory science.

Pittcon is seeking presentations in all areas of analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy. The Committee will accept two thousand character abstracts through Friday, August 10, 2018, which can be submitted electronically on Pittcon’s website. Abstracts received after this deadline will automatically be placed on a waiting list.

Technical presentation topics being sought include, but are not limited to:

Novel Application of Measurement Science:

Environmental

Food Science

Forensics

Informatics

Life Science

Metabolomics & Proteomics

Pharmaceutical

Polymer



Instrumental Analysis:

Atomic Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Electrochemistry

Mass Spectrometry

Microfluidics

Sensors

Vibrational Spectroscopy



“Pittcon presenters operate on the cutting edge of laboratory science,” said Pittcon Technical Program Chair Heather Juzwa. “In 2019, attendees are particularly excited to learn about their advances in environmental science, nanotechnology, food science, forensics, material science, and biopharmaceuticals."

Authors will be notified of their abstract’s status by email in October 2018, at which time accepted authors will receive presentation guidelines. Authors of accepted abstracts will have until December 2018 to edit their abstract.

In 2018, Pittcon offered more than 2,000 technical presentations presented in 68 symposia, 10 award sessions, 14 oral sessions, 52 contributed sessions, 5 workshops and 67 poster sessions.

To submit your abstract electronically, visit www.pittcon.org. For questions or assistance, contact Becky Hackley at [email protected]