EasyTau 2 – measure and analyze spectroscopy data in one package

The newly released software package provides now a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of fitting and analytical tools for time-resolved fluorescence spectroscopy applications. With this upgrade, EasyTau 2 becomes a one-stop solution for both acquiring and analyzing data with PicoQuant’s fully automated, modular, and high-end FluoTime 300 spectrometer.

Screen shots from the newly released EasyTau 2 software package including a broad range of powerful yet easy-to-use fitting and analysis functions.

In addition to proving full control over all hardware components of the FluoTime 300, the new fitting module includes all functions that were previously offered by the stand-alone FluoFit Pro program. Both measurement and analysis of the results can be performed in a single, powerful yet user-friendly graphical environment with efficient data management.

Steady-state and time-resolved data can be subjected to basic arithmetic functions (such as addition, normalization, integration) and fitted to determine fluorescence lifetimes or anisotropy. The module offers global decay analysis, tail and iterative reconvolution fitting with non-linear error minimization as well as using various exponential decay (up to fifth order) or rate constant distribution models. The software also allows for rigorous error analysis (bootstrap) as well as generating presentation-ready numerical and graphical output.

