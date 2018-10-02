The 24th international workshop on “single molecule spectroscopy and super-resolution microscopy in the life sciences” was held by PicoQuant from September 12 – 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Researchers from various scientific fields such as Life Sciences, Physics, Biology, and Chemistry met at this three day event to report on and share the latest developments in ultrasensitive optical detection.

The scientific program encompassed 38 presentations held by students and renowned scientists alike as well as a poster session with about 35 contributions. The talks were attended and enjoyed by over 90 scientists hailing from all over the world.

A wide range of topics were covered, including methods for enhancing the signal intensity from single molecules, fast imaging for high throughput and three dimensional studies, and techniques for determining the exact number of molecules observed within a sample. Opportunities for networking and fruitful idea exchanges were provided at informal gatherings during breaks as well as at the welcoming reception and conference dinner.

Student Award

As the quality of the students talks this year proved again to be excellent, it was impossible to nominate only one, but two winners. The prize with a value of 750 Euro was split between André Dathe (Jena University Hospital, Germany) who gave a talk on "Single-molecule FRET analysis of enzyme conformations and diffusion of nanostructures in a confocal ABELtrap" and Johan Tornmalm (KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden) who presented his work on "Transient State Monitoring of Cellular Autofluorescence". We would like to thank all participating students for presenting such excellent talks and to congratulate the winners.

