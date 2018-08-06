Micromeritics Instrument Corp. Acquires Process Integral Development S.L.

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of premium products for advanced material characterization, today announced the acquisition of Process Integral Development S.L. (PID Tech & Eng). PID Eng & Tech provides modular laboratory microreactor systems for the measurement of catalytic activity and for the study of yield and kinetics of chemical reactions.

In addition, they offer standard pilot plant systems and specialized lab equipment. They also work closely with clients to design, build and commission bespoke pilot scale equipment. The target markets for PID Eng & Tech products and services include universities, research centers, and private sector industrial companies, whose activities are focused in the fields of basic chemistry, petrochemistry, environment, catalysis, agrochemistry and food technology, supercritical fluid extraction and new energies.

“This acquisition solidifies a relationship we have had with the company,” said Preston Hendrix, President of Micromeritics. “We have been distribution partners for PID Eng & Tech for several years. This deepens our portfolio of products and services for the characterization of catalysts, where we are already active and have a large global base of customers. Additionally, PID Eng & Tech adds breadth to our organization by addressing adjacent workplaces within the markets we serve with their pilot plant, custom equipment and services offering.”

Aleix Bargans, Chairman and President of PID Eng & Tech added, “Micromeritics offers the infrastructure and global reach to accelerate the growth of the PID Eng & Tech business. We are happy that our team will be joining Micromeritics.”

Last month Micromeritics acquired Tewkesbury, UK-based Freeman Technology, which specializes in providing instruments for the measurement of powder flow properties and other behavioral properties of powders.

Source: http://www.micromeritics.com/