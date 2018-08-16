Saint-Gobain Seals Extends Space Footprint into Asia by Exhibiting OmniSeal® Spring-Energized Seals and Meldin® Thermoset Materials at Bengaluru Space Expo

Saint-Gobain Seals will be exhibiting at the Bengaluru Space Expo from September 6 to 8, Hall #1, Booth A-6, to extend its space footprint into Asia by showcasing its sealing and polymer products: OmniSeal® spring-energized seals and Meldin® high-temperature thermoset materials. Organized by CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), in cooperation with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and Anthrix (the commercial arm of the Department of Space), the event is at its 6th edition this year with two halls of major space players and suppliers exhibiting.

Saint-Gobain Seals has targeted this particular space show due to recent growth and potential from India. 2017 marked a very good year for the Indian space industry especially with the debut of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), which is a three-stage, medium-lift expendable launch vehicle developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This launch vehicle has geostationary orbit capabilities, with higher payload compared to other Indian launchers and will also be suitable for future crewed space missions.

With the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) program, ISRO has set a world record in terms of the number of satellites sent into space within the same launch – 104, tripling Russia’s previous record. PSLV is the smallest launcher in their portfolio, developed in the 1990s and with a proven record of 40 successes over 43 launches. Reliable and following the market trend of smaller satellites launched into constellations, the PSLV program is very well equipped and competitive.

India is very active not only in the launch vehicle industry but also in the design and manufacturing of satellites. In 2017, three GSAT communications satellites were launched to reinforce the orbiting fleet and bring it up to 18 elements. Beyond communication satellites intended to make their broadcasting services self-reliant, India is also focusing on navigation (IRNSS - Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) and earth sciences satellites.

When Saint-Gobain Seals displays their sealing and polymer products at the Bengaluru show, they will also continue the 60th anniversary celebration of their OmniSeal® RACO® seal, a specially designed spring-energized seal, which was developed in the 1950s to address critical temperature and pressure issues in the space industry and as part of NASA programs such as the Mercury, Apollo and space shuttle missions. The seal continues its service to NASA with the ongoing Mars Curiosity rover and upcoming Space Launch System (SLS) programs.

As a precise fit and lifetime confidence solution, this seal is specifically used for static sealing in launch vehicle propellant tanks, feedlines, valves and turbo pumps, especially using fluids such as LOX or LH2 that are stored in cryogenic conditions with very challenging low leakage requirements.

