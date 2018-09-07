Micro-Epsilon to Demonstrate Five of the Best at the Engineering Design Show

At the Engineering Design Show (17th October – 18th October 2018) at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry, Micro-Epsilon UK (stand D10) will showcase its full range of sensor technologies, including non-contact capacitive, eddy current and laser triangulation displacement sensors, as well as 2D/3D laser profile sensors, thermal imagers and colour sensors. The stand will feature five interactive product demonstrations:

Laser triangulation for OEMs

Visitors can see a demonstration of the optoNCDT 1320 and optoNCDT 1420 laser displacement sensors. The speed, size, performance and ease of integration of these sensors is unrivalled in the market today. The sensors are suitable for a variety of medium-to-high volume applications in automation, machine building and systems integration, particularly where conventional laser sensors have reached the limits of their performance capabilities.

The sensors are extremely compact, lightweight and so can be mounted in tight spaces on machines or other difficult-to-access locations. Designed for high precision, high speed, dynamic displacement, distance and position measurement applications, the sensors offer an adjustable measuring rate up to 4kHz and an excellent price-performance ratio, particularly for high volume OEM applications.

Measuring gaps and edges

Also on the stand is a demonstration of the gapCONTROL non-contact laser profile scanner. This sensor is designed specifically for the measurement of gaps and edges. Users can quickly and easily set up and configure the scanner without requiring any specific knowledge or programming skills. Typical applications include measuring flushness, proximity, gap width and depth, height differences, centre position, angle, collision avoidance and overlapping edges. The latest additions to the gapCONTROL series, the 2611 and 2911, are even more compact and provide additional functionality including the ability to measure even smaller gaps.

Injection moulding temperature control

The moldCONTROL inline thermography system detects variations in quality by using a high speed, high resolution infrared thermal imaging camera. It records the entire component in up to six different views and examines it. The principle is simple: a thermoIMAGER TIM thermal imaging camera records the infrared radiation emanating from the mould and visualises it. The temperature distribution provides a quality statement about incorrect temperature control of the mould, malfunction of the tool temperature, visible geometry errors and hidden defects. On the stand, the demonstration involves the temperature measurement of plastic injection moulded LEGO bricks.

Inline colour measurement system

For those with a need to measure colour, the stand will also feature a demonstration of the colorCONTROL ACS7000, an inline high speed colour measurement system that measures the actual colour of the target by identifying their coordinates in the colour space. The system can be set up to continually monitor a production process and output the colour measurement via Ethernet, EtherCAT or RS422. The system can also be taught ‘pass fail/limits’ and then output out-of-tolerance alarms using digital I/O. Existing applications include automotive paint inspection, colour measurement of car interiors, coloured glass, transparent film and sheet production, printing, packaging, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and in the processing of plastics, food, paper, veneer and textiles.

True colour recognition

Visitors can also see a demonstration of the new colorSENSOR CFO200, a colour recognition sensor designed for high precision true colour measurement in industrial applications. The sensors stand out due to their high colour accuracy, good reproducibility, high measuring rate and modern communications interfaces for easier network integration and Industry 4.0 capability. The CFO200 is suitable for a wide range of applications including colour sorting tasks in food packaging (e.g. crown caps and labels), colour inspection of interior parts in the automotive industry, recognition of colour marks in the printing industry, quality control in packaging, cosmetics, medicine and plastic products.

Source: https://www.micro-epsilon.com/