Rigaku presents latest X-ray analytical solutions at 2018 MRS Fall Meeting

Rigaku Corporation is presenting its diverse lines of X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and Raman spectroscopy instrumentation at the 2018 MRS Fall Meeting and Exhibit, Sunday November 25 to Friday, November 30, 2018. The event is organized by the Materials Research Society and will be held at the Hynes Convention Center and adjacent Sheraton Boston Hotel.in Boston, Massachusetts. Rigaku, a global leader in X-ray analytical instrumentation, will be exhibiting at the event at booth #416.

Rigaku MiniFlex Benchtop X-ray Diffraction (XRD) Spectrometer

The conference highlights cross-disciplinary worldwide activity in materials research, gathering researchers from all scientific fields, backgrounds and employment sectors to exchange technical information, engage in broader impact programming, network, and contribute to the advancement of materials research.

Large-scale exhibits are featured, as companies from around the world present innovative products and services to the scientific community, and gather information to develop new products and partnerships that drive innovation.

Rigaku provides the world’s most complete line of X-ray analytical instruments and components, including XRD and XRF systems, X-ray optics and detectors. Materials analysis instrumentation from Rigaku ranges from benchtop devices, suited for researchers employing X-ray techniques, to high-end instruments with advanced analytical capabilities.

Featured at the event will be the sixth generation Rigaku MiniFlex benchtop X-ray diffraction instrument. The MiniFlex is a general purpose X-ray diffractometer that can perform qualitative and quantitative analysis of polycrystalline materials. The instrument is designed to deliver speed and sensitivity through innovative technology enhancements, such as the HyPix-400 MF 2D hybrid pixel array detector (HPAD) coupled with a 600 W X-ray source and new 8-position automatic sample changer.

More information about Rigaku solutions for materials science applications is available at https://www.rigaku.com/industry/materialsscience.