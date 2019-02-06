Bruker Launches New Benchtop 3D X-Ray Microscope Based on Micro-CT Technology

Bruker today announced the new SKYSCAN™ 1273 benchtop 3D X-ray microscope based on micro-computed tomography (Micro-CT) technology. The SKYSCAN 1273 sets a new standard for non-destructive testing (NDT) with benchtop instruments, providing a performance level previously only achieved by floor standing systems.

SKYSCAN™ 1273 - new benchtop 3D X-ray microscope for a variety of industrial and scientific applications

Samples with up to 500 mm length, 300 mm diameter, and a maximum weight of 20 kg can be investigated with powerful and precise positioning stages. The combination of a higher-energy X-ray source running at higher power (130 kV, 39 W) and a large format 6-megapixel flat-panel detector with ultimate sensitivity and speed provides excellent image quality in just a few seconds. The SKYSCAN 1273 produces 3D images of internal structures with high resolution based on a voxel size smaller than 3 µm.

The comprehensive software for straightforward data collection, advanced image analysis, and powerful visualization makes the SKYSCAN 1273 an easy-to-use 3D X-ray microscope. Micro-CT with helical scanning for distortion-free data acquisition and artefact-free reconstruction algorithms provides images without blurring, even for planar structures in all directions.

For high-speed requirements, InstaRecon®, one of the world’s fastest CT reconstruction solutions, accelerates 3D imaging up to 100 times compared to traditional algorithms.

The SKYSCAN 1273 benchtop 3D X-ray microscope requires minimum lab space, is easy to use, and virtually maintenance-free to offer high system uptime with low cost of ownership.

Dr. Geert Vanhoyland, the Bruker AXS Product Line Manager for 3D X-ray Microscopy, commented: “The SKYSCAN 1273 is a turnkey solution for non-destructive 3D imaging, covering a variety of industrial and scientific applications. This includes defect detection for casting, machining, and additive manufacturing, inspection of complex electro-mechanical assemblies, pharmaceutical packaging, advanced medical tools, geological drill cores, and non-ambient microscopy.”

Dr. Kjell Laperre, the Bruker BioSpin Micro-CT Market Product & Applications Manager, added: “The SKYSCAN 1273 significantly extends the capabilities in preclinical imaging. Its large sample compartment combined with the higher-energy, higher-power X-ray source allows ex vivo imaging of larger and higher density samples in forensic, orthopedic, paleontological, and zoology applications.”

For more information about the SKYSCAN 1273, please visit www.bruker.com/skyscan1273.

