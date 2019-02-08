Eighteen Training Classes Scheduled to Assist Both Beginner and Experienced Operators of Company Instruments

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation today announced it has scheduled 18 training classes as part of its industry-leading “Instrument Operator” continuing education program. The two to three-day training classes are held at Micromeritics Learning Center in Norcross, Georgia and are designed to assist both beginners and experienced operators to maximize the potential of their Micromeritics instruments.

The classes include in-depth lectures on theory and personal instruction along with hands-on lab sessions. The classroom portion covers detailed operational and analysis procedures, software utilities, report generation, and comprehension, trouble-shooting and theory overview. During the hands-on portion, participants perform sample analyses and learn the full capacity of the instrument software. Jack Saad, Associate Scientist and Global Technical Training Support Manager, Micromeritics

Saad said that Micromeritics, which was founded in 1962, started training classes 30 years ago.

“The company established the training classes in response to the high volume of service calls where customers damaged instruments due to lack of understanding of proper use,” said Saad. “It’s better to make mistakes on the instruments at our facility and learn, than to make mistakes at the end user's facility and cause downtime and a service call. We believe the program is the gold standard of our industry.”

It is our commitment that once a product leaves our facility, it has the complete support of our staff behind it. Micromeritics Learning Center courses provide comprehensive training which has led to a significant decrease in the number of service calls as well as increased utilization of our equipment. Preston Hendrix, President, Micromeritics

The Learning Center has expanded its training options by including a series of Advanced Training Courses. These advanced classes complement the traditional courses and provide a unique opportunity to examine special topics and challenging applications.

The Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET) as an Avocational/Professional Development Institution. Participants are awarded Continuing Education Credits (CEUs) at the end of the course.

For a complete listing of all 18 classes please go to: https://www.micromeritics.com/Pressroom/Press-Release-List/Micromeritics-Learning-Center-Releases-2019-Instrument-Operator-Training-Schedule.aspx