Metrohm USA Announces 7th Annual Young Chemist Award Winner

Metrohm USA is pleased to announce the winner of its 2019 Young Chemist Award, Jeffrey Lopez. Jeffrey is a postdoctoral fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where he works under the supervision of Prof. Zhenan Bao, the K.K. Lee Professor of Chemical Engineering, and by courtesy Professor of Chemistry, Materials Science and Engineering.

Jeffrey’s research focuses on stabilizing lithium electrochemistry for high energy density batteries. New materials for these types of batteries must be developed to enable the greater utilization of electric vehicles, allow for grid-scale energy storage, and meet the demands of new electronic applications. Jeffrey’s work has helped to identify methods to stabilize these electrodes with polymer coatings and understand the coating properties that influence lithium deposition.

Jeffrey will accept his award and present a short overview of his work at Metrohm’s booth event at PITTCON 2019 in Philadelphia, PA on March 20 at 3:00 pm.

A $1,000 runner-up prize was awarded to Ms. Juliane Sempionatto (Research advisor: Dr. Joseph Wang) from the University of California San Diego for her work on next generation of wearable devices based on electrochemical (bio)sensors.

“The quality of submissions for our Young Chemist award improve every year,” says Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA. “This award is making a real impact by highlighting the very real problems solved by these chemists and rewarding their success. This is a true differentiator for our young scientists.”

The Young Chemist Award is open to all undergraduate, graduate, post-graduate and doctorate students residing and studying in the U.S. and Canada, who are performing novel research in the fields of titration, ion chromatography, spectroscopy and electrochemistry. For more details, visit our website: youngchemistaward.metrohmusa.com.