TA Instruments Brings New Insights into the Mechanical Behavior of Materials

TA Instruments announced today the introduction of the Discovery™ TMA 450 Thermomechanical Analyzer which precisely measures dimensional changes of materials from -150 to 1000°C with unparalleled sensitivity and reproducibility. Outfitted with a wide range of fixtures and options, the TMA 450 handles sample configurations for testing in expansion, compression, flexure and tension modes, extending and empowering scientists and engineers with even more valuable information about the mechanical behavior of materials.

With the ever-increasing demands for higher performing materials to meet the needs of challenging applications, understanding how a material reacts to its environment is more important than ever. The TMA 450 is the tenth Discovery thermal analysis instrument introduced over the last three years and demonstrates TA Instruments’ unwavering commitment to deliver the most innovative, easy-to-use, and reliable thermal analysis systems to customers around the world. Kadine Mohomed, Thermal Product Manager, TA Instruments

Advanced testing capabilities includes TA’s Modulated TMA™ for the most efficient separation of simultaneous expansion and contraction of a material, Dynamic TMA for viscoelastic properties by small amplitude, fixed-frequency sinusoidal deformation, and Creep/Stress relaxation for viscoelastic behavior under transient conditions. Operation is simplified with ease-of-use features such as the new app-style touch screen interface with One-Touch-Away™ functionality and powerful TRIOS software.

Meeting and exceeding industry standards*, the Discovery TMA 450 provides information about the material’s coefficient of linear thermal expansion (CTE), shrinkage, softening, and glass transition temperatures. The advanced options can be used to obtain viscoelastic properties such as material’s stiffness (Modulus), damping properties (tan delta), creep and stress relaxation over extended experimental time. The TMA 450 is particularly useful for measuring these material properties locally, especially in manufactured components or assemblies where compatibility of materials is paramount.

The Discovery TMA 450 delivers premium performance and configuration flexibility intended to meet the requirements of the most demanding applications. As with all TA thermal analysis products, TA Instruments backs its promise of reliable products with the industry’s only 5-year furnace warranty.