JEOL Introduces New GC/Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer with High Speed and High Sensitivity for Trace Detection of Pesticides, Dioxins, and Regulated Chemicals

JEOL USA has expanded its mass spectrometer product line with the development of a new GC-triple quadrupole mass spectrometer system introduced at the Pittcon Conference in Philadelphia this week in booth #3035.

The new JMS-TQ4000GC answers the need for an ultrahigh-speed triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer that accurately measures trace or residual pesticides in agricultural materials, trace levels of regulated chemicals in tap water, and simplifies quantitative analysis of persistent environmental pollutants such as dioxins and PCB’s.

Rapid Selected Reaction Monitoring Switching Speed

JEOL brings a new level of high throughput and performance to the widely-used “Triple Quad” mass spec technology. The JMS-TQ4000GC achieves the fastest Selected Reaction Monitoring (SRM) switching speed in the industry at 1,000 channels/sec. Chemists can analyze multiple target compounds with high accuracy.

Short Collision Cell Technology for Fast and Accurate Quantitative Values

The JMS-TQ4000GC design features a new short-collision-cell technology that provides several benefits:

ion accumulation with reduced noise level

rapid pulsed ion ejection without crosstalk (ion interaction among SRM channels)

high-speed GC measurement that expedites routine analysis

The short collision cell accumulates ions and ejects them in rapid pulses. The noise level of the signal is reduced by synchronizing the timing between pulsed ion ejection and signal acquisition, making high sensitivity analysis possible.

Fast GC Leads to Shorter Acquisition Times

The fastest SRM speed in the industry at 1000 transitions per second makes it possible to implement Fast GC, leading to shorter acquisition times. Using small-diameter and short-length capillary columns enables rapid heating and reduces measurement time, providing faster routine analysis without loss of sensitivity.

Streamlined Data Management Software

With simultaneous multi-component analysis, chromatograms are arranged in a vertical column making it easy to compare samples. Combined with the compound slideshow function, the JMS-TQ1000GC software makes it easy for the chemist to confirm all samples and components

Higher Throughput for Total Analysis

Combining rapid channel selection, short collision cell technology, and rapid GC technology, the new JEOL GC/triple-quadrupole mass spectrometer delivers unprecedented high throughput and high stability for repeated analyses.

Wide Range of Organic Analyses

In addition to the standard electron ionization (EI) source, the JMS-TQ4000GC also supports optional chemical ionization (CI) and photoionization (PI) sources, enabling easy acquisition of molecular weight information. The system is not limited to GC-MS. It is also possible to perform analysis with 2 types of direct insertion probes.

JEOL Mass Spec Product Line

The JMS-TQ4000GC expands JEOL’s mass spectrometer product line with a GC/triple-quadruple mass spectrometer system whose price and performance are very competitive. JEOL’s mass spec products now include: