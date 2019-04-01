Particle Testing Authority Opens European Laboratory in Munich, Germany And Is Led by Noted Scientist Dr. Torben Sick

Particle Testing Authority (PTA), a division of Micromeritics Instrument Corporation, today announced the opening of its European laboratory in Munich, Germany. The laboratory focuses on material characterization services for fine powders and solid materials. The facility and business will be managed by Dr. Torben Sick who received his doctoral degree in chemistry at the Ludwig-Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich, Germany with research focused on hierarchically nanoporous and crystalline organic polymers – also known as covalent organic frameworks (COFs).

Greg Thiele, General Manager of PTA (headquartered near Atlanta, GA), said that the laboratory is addressing the increasing demand in Europe for high-quality services with meaningful and rapid results. Additional investment is going into achieving ISO and cGMP accreditations.

With Dr. Torben Sick joining our team as the Business Manager of the European lab, we are utilizing his expertise to work closely with every client in understanding their testing requirements, quickly addressing any questions about our specialized analytical techniques, and even answer questions that may arise regarding the results and their implications. Greg Thiele, General Manager, PTA

Analytical results from the European lab are obtained with the latest generation of Micromeritics instruments. The location in Munich is shared with the German headquarters of Micromeritics to provide customers with direct access to information, demonstrations, trainings, and measurements. Furthermore, PTA offers a comprehensive service to its customers by employing other applicable instrumentation and methods performed through partner contracts with other laboratories vetted through PTA’s quality system.

For additional information about our international laboratories, please visit our website: https://www.particletesting.com/locations/