The MX400 - LECO’s Next Generation of Mounting Press

May 6 2019

As the newest mounting press to enter LECO’s lineup of metallographic instrumentation, the MX400 will streamline sample preparation with its exceptional ease-of-use and dual mount capability in a fully automated solution.

The MX400’s slim 8-inch design will save the user valuable counter space in their lab. The simple steel closure design is durable and safe, allowing for easy, one-handed operation. This unique construction, along with a new mold design with low thermal mass, provides energy efficient heating and substantially faster cooling than previous generations of mounting presses. There is also a convenient standby option with selectable temperature to keep the mold cylinder warm between uses, allowing for increased throughput. An optional ventilation system also helps to keep the user’s work area clean and safe from harmful fumes.

A 7-inch touchscreen interface with simple swipe-and-touch operation makes the MX400 easy-to-use. The user can easily select all parameters like heat, pressure, and cure time for unparalleled versatility.  These parameters can then be used to create customizable methods for optimized repeatability. LECO developed methods are also available to get the user started. The MX400 offers three fixed common mold sizes enabling the user to choose the one that best fits their needs; a 1.25 inch, 1.50 inch, and 30 millimeters. The MX400 is ideal in sample preparation for a wide range of applications, including, but not limited to: metal such as steel, iron, and nickel; heat treatment or coatings; and most manufacturing quality control and research and developmental needs.

