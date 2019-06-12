Engineered Material Systems Introduces Durable Printed Electronics with SMT

Engineered Material Systems, Inc. (EMS), a leading global supplier of conductive inks and interconnect materials for printed electronics, is pleased to introduce a revolutionary improvement in durability for printed electronics. EMS inks and adhesives have been designed for compatibility in chemistry and mechanical stress. The unique stack-up design channels paste placement for fillet strength and higher yield with smaller devices.

If you use copper circuitry because you were uncertain of the durability of fully additive printed electronics, this solution is for you. Contact EMS for a printed sample.

Features Advantages Benefits Chemically compatible Fully additive, fully compatible No mix-n-match guess work Mechanical stress compatible Withstands severe SMT mandrel and crease cycles Durable in assembly and field service Moisture resistant No silver migration in 85%RH/85 ℃ 5VDC aging >500 hours Circuitry withstands humid climates Fine needle or jet dispensing Precise placement of conductive adhesive, staking compound and encapsulant. Fast and precise SMT attachment of smaller and less expensive SMD

Source: http://emsadhesives.com