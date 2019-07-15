Element Six Supports 70th Annual Diamond Conference

Element Six, a world leader in synthetic diamond and tungsten carbide supermaterials and part of the De Beers Group, is this week supporting the 70th Annual Diamond Conference at the University of Warwick and celebrating the event’s platinum anniversary.

Papers, presentations and panel discussions dominated the agenda, with a number of key speakers from Element Six, De Beers Group and international academic institutions. The panel of speakers included Stephanie Liggins, Principal Scientist at Element Six, who hosted an insightful session titled “Science to Sparkle - The development of single crystal diamond at Element Six”. Other respected international keynote speakers included Professor Ania Bleszynski Jayich, University of California Santa Barbara, USA; Professor Mike Ashfold FRS, University of Bristol, UK; Professor Fabrizio Nestola, University of Padova, Italy and; Professor Dragos Axinte, University of Nottingham, UK.

The annual event is widely recognised as a leading forum on diamond technology, attracting experts from academia, science, industry and technology across the globe to meet and share industry expertise.

Neill Hunt, Executive Director of Innovation at Element Six said: “We are thrilled to once again participate in the Diamond Conference. Element Six has supported academic research across multiple disciplines – including chemistry, physics and engineering – for seven decades and we are delighted to continue to do so. This event offers a unique chance for people with different areas of expertise to share innovative ways of working, and search for solutions to some of the great scientific and manufacturing challenges in the diamond world.”

Students from the EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT) in Diamond Sciences and Technology, supported by Element Six, seized the opportunity to not only attend the conference and engage with invaluable talks and presentations, but they also presented their own diamond capability research.

Within the UK, Element Six collaborates with eight universities including the University of Warwick to deliver the CDT, bringing together leading academics and industrial groups to deliver research excellence and a unique, comprehensive training programme.

Element Six, which is based at its state-of-the-art Global Innovation Centre on the world-renowned Harwell campus, Oxfordshire, plays a pivotal supporting role for the conference alongside De Beers, the company that established the first annual event in 1949. The conference took place from 8-11 July, 2019.

