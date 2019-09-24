Oxford Instruments Launches X-Pulse, The World’s First Broadband Multinuclear Benchtop NMR Spectrometer

Oxford Instruments has launched X-Pulse, a high resolution 60MHz benchtop NMR system. X-Pulse offers research chemists capabilities in their laboratories that were previously available only on complex and expensive high-field NMR spectrometers in specialist facilities.

X-Nuclei: true multinuclear capability

X-Pulse is the first benchtop NMR system to offer true multinuclear capability. The system can be tuned to any nucleus from 29Si to 31P easily, without having to change NMR probes. This means that users can select whichever nucleus they want, on a single instrument.

Flow chemistry at variable temperature

A unique flow cell and variable temperature probe allow dynamic chemical reactions to be continuously monitored, with the variable temperature capability from 20°C to 70°C, helping users to understand the processes and kinetics of their reactions in detail.

High resolution

Revolutionary new shimming technology delivers lineshapes of less than 0.35Hz/10Hz as standard, making it easier to separate overlapping peaks and identify smaller concentrations of compounds.

High stability

A traditional magnet design with high thermal mass makes X-Pulse insensitive to sample temperature variations, whether static or flowing, so that sample temperature artefacts are eliminated.

X-Pulse represents a significant step forward in the capabilities of benchtop NMR spectrometers. Research and industrial chemists no longer need to compromise on specifications or limit themselves to certain experiments – X-Pulse has it all. Dr James Sagar, Strategic Product Manager, Oxford Instruments Magnetic Resonance

X-Pulse is available to order now. For more information: https://nmr.oxinst.com/x-pulse.