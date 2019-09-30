German Federal Ministry to use HI 90 FTIR Hyperspectral Imaging System from Bruker

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today the placement of an order of eight units of the HI 90 FTIR Hyperspectral Imager by the Procurement Office of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community from June.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community (Federal Ministry) and its executive agencies cover a broad range of tasks and activities, extending from civil protection, integration, sport funding to security.

Within the remit of the Federal Ministry, the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) ensures the safety of the population, combining and providing all relevant tasks and information in a single place. The work of the Office includes

carrying out the tasks of the Federation with regard to civil protection,

planning and preparation of measures to provide emergency supplies and carry out emergency planning,

planning and preparation of cooperation between the Federation and the federal states,

protection concepts of critical infrastructures,

basic and advanced level training in civil protection and disaster relief, disaster medicine, alerting and informing the population,

expansion of research into civil protection, in particular research into CBRN hazards,

conceptual and planning tasks in the area of international cooperation with the participation of all national civil defense agencies.

Bruker’s HI 90 FTIR Hyperspectral Imager based on state-of-the-art technology enables for fastest and utmost reliable identification and quantification of hazardous gas compounds from remote distances. As such the HI 90 is the ideal instrumentation to carry out the tasks of the BBK.

Matthias Drobig, Occupancy of the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance, commented:

With the procurement of these state of the art devices we are further strengthening the capabilities of the Analytical Task Force (ATF) to aid the population in emergency situations.”

Dr.-Ing. Armin Gembus, Global Business Unit Manager Raman and Gas Analytics, commented: