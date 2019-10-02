Oxford Instruments Supplies HLJ Technology Co. Ltd., with Plasma Etch and Deposition Solutions for the Fabrication of VCSELS on 6 inch Wafers

Oxford Instruments Plasma Technology, a leading supplier of plasma etch and deposition optoelectronics solutions to laser fabrication market announced that HLJ Technology Co. Ltd., based in Hsin Chu, Taiwan has selected multiple Oxford Instruments Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) etch and Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapour Deposition (PECVD) systems on cluster platforms for the production of 6-inch VCSEL wafers.

HLJ is a pioneer of VCSEL production in Taiwan with an outstanding international reputation. Recently, HLJ had built a mass production line for 6-inch VCSEL wafers to enhance efficiency, and expedite greater control of production lead-times, capacity and quality. The in-house line integrated epitaxial structure design, growth, wafer processes and reliability tests. HLJ is committed to providing one-stop VCSEL devices shopping services for global users.

We chose Oxford Instruments to supply our ICP etch and PECVD systems because they offer cutting edge plasma processing solutions and unrivalled process support, which will be invaluable to us. Dr. Lai, GM, HLJ

The Cobra ICP and PECVD process solutions are designed to support leading edge device fabrication such as VCSELs.