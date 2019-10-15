VUV Analytics™ Partners with PerkinElmer to Provide Innovative Gas Chromatography Solutions

VUV Analytics, Inc., pioneers in developing Vacuum Ultraviolet (VUV) Spectroscopy based analytical instruments and PerkinElmer, a leading manufacturer of analytical and healthcare instruments, today announced a Global Solutions Distribution agreement.

Under the terms of this non-exclusive agreement, PerkinElmer, Inc., along with their subsidiaries will be allowed to market and sell the VUV Analyzer™ Platform for Fuels, VGA-100™ and VGA-101™ detectors, and VUVision™ and VUV Analyze™ Software as bundled solutions with their gas chromatography instruments worldwide.

“We are thrilled to officially partner with PerkinElmer to accelerate the adoption of our technology. They have an exceptional global presence and are focused on technology innovations for a healthier world. VUV Analytics’ unique Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy technologies are applicable to many of the markets that PerkinElmer has a significant presence in. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with PerkinElmer,” says Sean Jameson, Senior VP of Business Development at VUV Analytics.

PerkinElmer and VUV Analytics will make their first debut as partners in the United States at the Gulf Coast Conference, Oct. 14 – 16 in Galveston, TX. The combined Seminar Series, entitled “Robust, Accurate, Approaches to Solve Petroleum Requirements: Choosing the Optimum Detector by PerkinElmer, OI Analytical & VUV Analytics” will take place Oct. 16 from 8:30 am – 10:00 am in the Iris Room, Moody Gardens Hotel & Convention Center. You can also learn about VUV Analytics products at their Booth #521 or PerkinElmer Booth #909.

“Gulf Coast Conference is the perfect setting for us to partner with PerkinElmer because our products truly align in the Oil & Gas sector,” said Peter Boler, VP of Marketing, VUV Analytics. “The Seminar Series is a great opportunity for anyone interested in the VUV Analyzer™ Platform and PerkinElmer products to learn more about both offerings in one place.” Further details on the Gulf Coast Conference and the Seminar Series can be found here: https://vuvanalytics.com/event/gulf-coast-conference-2019/

