Tell Your Story Even Better with Imaris

Imaris Surface rendering of a sea urchin embryo.  New transparency options reveal the full spatial organisation of the cells and their nuclei.

The newest release of Imaris, 9.5, was launched earlier this month, enabling users to calculate distance measurements quicker and easier than before, while also offering stunning new rendering tools (Insightful Rendering) to present these measurements and other types of analysis.

Now the image can tell its own story, allowing the scientist to spend more time discussing what the results mean, rather than what the results are.

In biology, scientists routinely ask if certain conditions or drugs influence the 3D morphology and position of organisms, tissues or cells. They also want to know if the relative distance of those objects to one another influences their function and/or properties. Performing this type of image analysis quickly and easily, while also effectively communicating all image analysis results is of utmost importance to scientists for the success of their presentations, publications, and grant applications.

We’re excited to reveal these new tools and the eye-catching rendering to our users. I believe our users will find these features to be a significant improvement in the calculation and rendering of their results and I can’t wait to see their work published and presented using our Insightful Rendering.

Meredith Price, Imaris Product Manager, Andor

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Andor Technology Ltd.. (2019, October 29). Tell Your Story Even Better with Imaris. AZoM. Retrieved on October 29, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52390.

  • MLA

    Andor Technology Ltd.. "Tell Your Story Even Better with Imaris". AZoM. 29 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52390>.

  • Chicago

    Andor Technology Ltd.. "Tell Your Story Even Better with Imaris". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52390. (accessed October 29, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Andor Technology Ltd.. 2019. Tell Your Story Even Better with Imaris. AZoM, viewed 29 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52390.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Gunshot residue is carried in the cloud of smoke that is released when a gun fires. That smoke contains many particles. In this interview, Jeroen Smulders discusses the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution.

Discover the First Dedicated Gunshot Residue Solution

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

Knauer dosing pumps provide flexibility with options to deliver almost all fluids including solvents, aggressive substances, viscous oils, and even radioactive liquids.

Providing flexibility with dosing pumps

More Content from Andor Technology Ltd.

See all content from Andor Technology Ltd.