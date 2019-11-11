Posted in | Business | Electronics

Critical Manufacturing and Cogiscan Announce Strategic Partnership

Critical Manufacturing, a worldwide provider of MES for Industry 4.0, has partnered with Cogiscan (Bromont, Canada), the leading connectivity solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry in order to deliver advanced Smart Factory solutions for electronics manufacturers.

Critical Manufacturing’s Augmented MES solutions, in combination with Cogiscan’s Co-NECT machine connectivity technology, will deliver solutions that allow electronics manufacturers to achieve the digital transformation necessary to revolutionize their operations.

The joint solutions resulting from this partnership will deliver both the deep machine connectivity and robust MES business logic enabling the high performance necessary to succeed in a highly competitive, rapidly changing environment. The end result will be enhanced productivity and quality for customers through modern, data-driven manufacturing execution.

Cogiscan has been partnering for many years with ASM SMT Solutions, the primary SMT equipment business segment of ASMPT, which made a strategic investment in Critical Manufacturing during August of 2018. Therefore, this new partnership between Critical Manufacturing and Cogiscan is a natural extension of these successful long-term collaborations.

“As Industry and individual companies proceed along the path of Smart Factory Evolution, it becomes more and more apparent that data is the new oil that will enable many of the changes we are predicting and seeing within manufacturing. Cogiscan’s experience in providing connectivity solutions within the SMT Market and large library of existing machine interfaces will provide a valuable resource for us as we continue to provide advanced and robust MES solutions for Industry 4.0, AR/ AI, and leveraging Big Data for our customers”, said Dave Trail VP – SMT & Electronics Business Unit at Critical Manufacturing.

Greg Benoit, Director of Business Development at Cogiscan, added, “Cogiscan is excited to collaborate with a global leader like Critical Manufacturing. Our Co-NECT platform, combined with Critical Manufacturing’s Industry-4.0 ready MES platform, will help customers realize their vision of the factory of the future.”

