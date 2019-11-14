Pittcon 2020 Registration Now Open

Full-show registration discounts of nearly 40% end February 6

Registration for Pittcon 2020, the 71st annual occurrence of the leading conference and exposition on laboratory science, is now open. The show will be held in Chicago, IL, at McCormick Place Convention Center from March 1-5, 2020. Discounted registration rates of up to nearly 40% on full-show passes are available through February 6, 2020.

It is anticipated that Pittcon 2020 will be one of the most substantial Pittcons in recent years. Featuring a noteworthy roster of speakers, professional development courses, a vibrant and informative exposition, collaborative networking sessions, special events, and more, Pittcon 2020 promises to be a truly dynamic, comprehensive gathering of scientists, academics, laboratory managers, and scientific companies.

Pittcon is the cost-sensitive, all-inclusive, accessible conference and exposition on chemistry and laboratory science. Attendees have access to numerous career-enhancing opportunities through Pittcon’s Technical Program, Short Courses, keynote lectures, and employment and networking curricula. Additionally, attendees of the exposition portion of Pittcon are provided direct access to the products, technical experts, and demonstrations that invariably help them solve real-world scientific challenges.

Pittcon full-show attendee registration is currently offered at a steeply discounted rate of $250. The rate will increase to $400 after February 6, 2020. Pittcon also offers additional registration options as well as additional discounts for groups and short course students. Visit Pittcon.org/register for more information and to register.

This year also marks the beginning of a new Pittcon tradition – Pittcon Party. Attendees are invited to join their colleagues and contemporaries in saluting a successful Pittcon at one of Chicago’s most fascinating and fun venues. The first annual Pittcon Party will be held at the city’s world-renowned Museum of Science & Industry on the evening of March 4, 2020. Tickets for this event are available separately during the registration process.

Pittcon is the premier annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Proceeds from Pittcon fund science education and outreach at all levels – kindergarten through doctorate and beyond. Pittcon donates more than one million dollars annually to provide financial and other support for various science outreach activities, including science equipment grants, research grants, scholarships and internships for students, awards to teachers and professors, and grants to public science centers, libraries, and museums.

Visit Pittcon.org/register for more details on registering for Pittcon 2020.