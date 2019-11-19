Rigaku Features Latest Analytical Instrumentation at 58th Eastern Analytical Symposium

Rigaku Corporation is presenting its wide range of X-ray analytical instrumentation at the 58th Annual Eastern Analytical Symposium and Exhibition (EAS).

The event is taking place Monday, November 18 through Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton – Conference Center in Plainsboro, NJ. Rigaku is presenting its latest benchtop X-ray diffraction (XRD), X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and Raman spectroscopy instrumentation at booth M1.

EAS is held each year to showcase the latest instrumentation and services for analytical scientists and provide professionals and students continuing education in analytical sciences. The theme for the three-day event is “Enhancing Analytical Chemistry with Sustainable Solutions.” An exhibition and technical program, along with professional development workshops will be featured, highlighting the latest innovations in analytical chemistry.

Rigaku manufactures a complete line of X-ray analytical instrumentation and components for research, testing, industrial process control, and product development. Systems include the Rigaku MiniFlex XRD and Supermini200 wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) benchtop systems, and the Rigaku SmartLab multi-purpose diffractometer with small angle X-ray scattering (SAXS) and in-plane capabilities.

The Rigaku Progeny 1064nm-based handheld Raman analyzer will be available for in-booth demonstrations.  The unit is designed for flexibility and ease-of-use, to meet the needs of routine manufacturing and more intricate quality assurance applications.

More information about analytical chemistry solutions from Rigaku is available at www.rigaku.com/applications/qualitative_quantitative_analysis.

