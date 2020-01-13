Europe’s Leading Exhibition for Advanced Materials Returns

The leading Advanced Materials Show returns on the 8th - 9th July 2020 at an exciting new venue the NAEC Stoneleigh, Warwickshire UK. This unique, free-to-attend exhibition and conference brings together a highly focused audience, all involved in the research, production, purchasing or integration of advanced materials technology.

The 2019 exhibition and conference brought together 163 exhibitors, 100 speakers and 1,500 visitors seeking the latest technologies and solutions for developing and integrating advanced materials. The show was hailed a resounding success by exhibitors, visitors and speakers in attendance with Darren Hall, Application Development Engineer at 3M saying “the people we’ve seen have been high quality, we’ll be back next year”. Landon Mertz, CEO of Cerion Nanomaterials also commented “The Advanced Materials Show has been fantastic, you will definitely see us next year, we’ve already signed up!”

Related Stories The Advanced Materials Show

The Advanced Materials Show 2020 will highlight the latest technological innovations in graphene, nanomaterials, composites, coatings, polymers and will once again feature the dedicated Ceramics UK conference and exhibition highlighting the latest innovations in ceramics and glass. The 2020 event will include a global list of exhibitors and speakers, including 3M, Cerion, Kyocera, Lucideon and CDS Group to name a few organisations already signed up to exhibit at next year’s show.

Spread over two action-packed days, The Advanced Materials Show will be co-located with the hugely anticipated Battery Cells & Systems Expo and Vehicle Electrification Expo and will offer unrivalled insight into current and future materials development, with experts from all sides of the industry in attendance.

Alex Oliver, Event Director of The Advanced Materials Show says “We were absolutely delighted with the industry support for The Advanced Materials Show 2019, from major global corporations, start-up organisations and the thought-leaders in advanced materials helping to shape the hugely successful inaugural event. The 2020 show will be even bigger and better and is the only global event for business leaders, innovators, academics and researchers involved in the procurement, R&D, integration and manufacture of advanced materials.”

For exhibition enquiries and to stay up to date on all the latest news about The Advanced Materials Show please visit www.advancedmaterialsshow.com.

Source: https://advancedmaterialsshow.com/