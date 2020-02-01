Andor Launches High Speed Back-Illuminated sCMOS for Physical Sciences

Andor Technology (Andor), an Oxford Instruments company and world leader in scientific imaging and spectroscopy solutions, today announced an expansion of the Marana sCMOS physical sciences camera platform, with the launch of the new ultrasensitive ‘Marana 4.2B-6’ back-illuminated model.

Featuring 95% Quantum Efficiency and market-leading vacuum cooling down to -45 ºC, Marana represents the ultimate in sCMOS sensitivity combined with high-speed imaging. Marana 4.2B-6 delivers up to 74 fps, perfectly suited to dynamic imaging or spectroscopic applications, such as wavefront sensing, lucky/speckle imaging, quantum gas dynamics or hyperspectral imaging.

Marana 4.2B-6 combines a 4.2 Megapixel array format with 6.5 mm pixels, the smaller pixel better suited to resolution matching across many laboratory-based optical imaging configurations, as well as high resolution echelle spectroscopy. Marana delivers the highest and broadest sCMOS QE profile available, maximizing at 95%. Low read noise and Andor’s innovative UltraVacTM vacuum cooling, render Marana simply the most sensitive back-illuminated sCMOS platform on the market. The hermetically sealed vacuum enclosure also uniquely protects the delicate and exposed sensor from attack by moisture and other gas contaminants, thus preserving both QE and cooling performance year after year.

Marana excels in the area of quantitative measurement. A wide dynamic range of 34,000:1 is complimented by enhanced on-head intelligence to deliver market-leading linearity of > 99.7%, for unparalleled quantitative accuracy of measurement across the full dynamic range. Such capability is ideal for ‘one shot’ imaging and photometric accuracy in high dynamic range targets, for example in astronomical occultation studies or spectroscopic characterisations. Furthermore, the fast frame rate can be utilized to rapidly accumulate multiple images, massively extending dynamic range and effective well depth.

Dr Colin Coates, Andor’s Imaging Product Manager, said; “Marana 4.2B-6 sits perfectly alongside the large field of view Marana 4.2B-11 model, making both 11mm and 6.5mm pixel option available. Marana 4.2B-6 represents a compelling solution to a range of imaging and spectroscopic challenges in physical science and astronomy. The rapid frame rate capability renders the camera useful for high time resolution astrophysics, such as pulsar or solar studies, and dynamic quantum research experiments. Integrated with Andor’s spectrograph range, Marana 4.2B-6 offers blazingly fast spectroscopy modes, capable of monitoring rapid kinetic processes and reactions at up to 25,000 spectra per second, as well as presenting flexible solutions for fast multi-fibre or push-broom hyperspectral imaging applications.”

