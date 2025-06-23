Posted in | News | Materials Research | Control Systems

Sonata Scientific Unveils Helios MP500: Breakthrough Ethylene Oxide (EtO) Control Technology for Medical Device Sterilization Facilities

Sonata ScientificJun 23 2025

Sonata Scientific, a leader in advanced industrial air purification, today announced the launch of its revolutionary Helios MP500, a high-performance solution for eliminating fugitive ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions in medical device sterilization facilities. Tested and validated in real-world environments, the Helios technology platform consistently delivers destruction and removal efficiency (DRE) exceeding 99%, ensuring a safer environment for workers and surrounding communities.

Unlike traditional solutions, the Helios MP500 is a standalone, ductless powerhouse that operates at 500 cubic feet per minute (cfm) while maintaining high-efficiency performance. Initial units have been deployed into the medical device supply chain, and new orders will be accepted beginning July 2025. With scalable manufacturing capabilities, Sonata is prepared to deliver these units in volume to meet global demand.

"This is not just another air purifier – it’s a game-changer," said Bob Henderson, Director of Applications Engineering at Sonata Scientific. "Our Helios technology is proven to eliminate fugitive EtO, even in the parts-per-billion (ppb) range where existing systems simply can’t compete."

Helios MP500 is the first in a growing family of EtO control solutions from Sonata Scientific. The company is actively developing additional products to address transportation, warehouses, and distribution centers. Localized enclosures and integrated monitoring technologies will also be addressed to ensure a range of solutions for diverse industry needs. The Helios technology platform, including the MP500, was developed, in part, with funding from the FDA.

"We are in close collaboration with our customers, refining our product roadmap to address their immediate and future needs," said Melissa Petruska, Chief Technical Officer at Sonata Scientific. "This is just the beginning."

