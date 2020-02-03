NETZSCH Analyzing and Testing Enhances Product Portfolio with Rheometers

We proudly announce the extension of our product portfolio with the Kinexus rotational rheometers and Rosand capillary rheometers formerly manufactured and distributed by Malvern Panalytical Limited (“Malvern Panalytical”). NETZSCH and Malvern Panalytical look back on many years of close collaboration, making the acquisition of the Malvern Panalytical’s rheology business a natural step in this journey.

For NETZSCH Analyzing & Testing, the acquisition of the two rheometer product families is an extension to the existing product portfolio and an excellent addition to the established thermal analysis instruments. Rotational rheometers help maintain parameters such as consistency and fluidity, which in turn allow predictions to be made about stability, texture, and shelf life. Capillary rheometers enable the optimization of process conditions and material properties for critical product functionality.

This addition to our portfolio will drive significant value to our customers and our business by providing comprehensive product and application services. The inclusion of rheometers in our portfolio will strengthen our ability to provide world leading scientific instrumentation that deliver unrivalled insight into your material properties.

We will continue the manufacturing of all instruments as well as worldwide sales and support of the two rheometer product families. Of course, we are committed to fulfil all existing contracts with Kinexus and Rosand rheometer users, including the full service range, applications, existing contract offerings and spare parts availability as you have come to expect from Malvern Panalytical. During the transition period, Malvern Panalytical Ltd. will provide support to NETZSCH so that the transition will be as smooth as possible for our customers.

