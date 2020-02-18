Micromeritics to Host a Material Characterization Workshop at Utrecht University

Image Credit: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

Micromeritics Instrument Corp., a global leader in material characterization technologies, will deliver a complimentary seminar on the application of gas adsorption techniques to porous materials at the Utrecht University (The Netherlands) on 8th April 2020. Prof. Dr. Petra De Jongh, Chair of Catalysts and Energy Materials at the university’s Debye Institute for Nanomaterials Science will join experts from the company to deliver a program covering new trends in physical gas adsorption and chemisorption, as well as the basic principles. The day will be of value to new and intermediate users of material characterization technology working in academia, R&D, production and quality control, on carbons, zeolites, metal organic frameworks (MOFs) and catalysts.

Gas adsorption techniques including physical gas adsorption (physisorption) and chemisorption are critical to the development of many new materials and to catalysts. Physical gas adsorption determines surface area and porosity while chemisorption quantifies and characterizes surface active sites. These properties determine the ease with which gases and liquids can move through a material, and chemical activity, respectively. Such properties are performance-defining for many applications.

The Seminar Will Include

  • An overview on the basics of gas adsorption and porosity.
  • Detailed discussion of advanced methods such as isotherm cycling and multi-gas adsorption, the application of Density Functional Theory, and recent advances in catalyst characterization.
  • An introduction to powder behavior and how it can be quantified.

To join Prof. Dr. De Jongh, Dr. Jeff Kenvin (Director Technical Application Consulting, Micromeritics), Dr. Katharina Peikert (Technical Application Consultant, Micromeritics) and Dr. Rajeev Dattani (Application Specialist, Freeman Technology) register for a seminar place here.

