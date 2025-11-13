New Emerson Gas Grid Monitoring Device Protects Critical Assets with Actionable Insights

Emerson today introduced the Fisher™ ARMOR™ solution for improving the operation of natural gas utility grid systems. This digital field monitoring device features advanced measurement and communication capabilities designed specifically to enhance safety, streamline data collection and ensure regulatory compliance - all while supporting a digitally native workforce.

Emerson’s Fisher™ ARMOR™ digital device includes extensive measurement and communication capabilities, designed specifically for utility gas grid applications. Image Credit: Emerson

Natural gas utilities often need to monitor and analyze key variables at multiple points throughout their distribution systems, with data and information available locally or remotely. These capabilities are needed to improve safety and compliance, as regulatory bodies increasingly push for mandated monitoring at all natural gas district stations.

Enhanced monitoring can also improve efficiency by reducing the need for frequent field visits and excessive maintenance. Existing solutions are either too limited regarding the number of variables measured and communication options, such as with chart recorders and meter sets, or too complex, typically using remote terminal units based on programmable logic controller (PLC) technology.

ARMOR addresses these and other issues as the only natural gas monitoring device of its type that can monitor pressure, travel and discrete input. Pressure measurement includes up to three values for monitoring at various points in the network to provide system status and equipment operational performance.

ARMOR's templated and configurable dashboards and reports, along with its mobile app, simplify data gathering and analysis. It can serve as a regulator or station monitoring solution, and it can be used for end-of-line monitoring.

The new Fisher device leverages the trend of SCADA systems evolving to include cloud capabilities by providing additional monitoring capabilities through a cloud-based platform, making data accessible anytime, anywhere. The DeltaV™ SaaS SCADA platform complements ARMOR, providing a proven monitoring platform with analytics capabilities. This allows for data-driven decision-making with predictive analytics, a feature not available with most competitive products.

ARMOR has an intrinsically safe battery with up to a 5-year life span. It's built to withstand harsh environments with an IP66 water and dust resistance rating, a CSA Class 1 Division 2 certification, and an operating temperature range of -40 degrees Fahrenheit to +160 degrees F.