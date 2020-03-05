True STEM Analysis on a Tabletop Electron Microscope

Coxem is pleased to announce the release of their STEM accessory for the EM-30N tabletop electron microscope. Featuring a true, retractable STEM detector coupled with a multi-grid sample holder, the STEM accessory takes advantage of the EM-30N’s wide 1 - 30 kV accelerating voltage range to deliver stunning STEM images in a tabletop system. By utilizing lower accelerating voltages, the STEM accessory is also able to produce high-contrast images from samples that may be vulnerable to electron beam damage such as polymers and biomaterials.

Both Bright and Dark field imaging modes are available, while a specially designed sample holder facilitates EDS analysis.  The sample mount is able to hold up to four standard TEM grids for more efficient analysis.

For more information please visit the Coxem website at www.coxem.com.

