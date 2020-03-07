Deltech Furnaces Survives Rigorous QMS Program Audit

Deltech Furnaces is proud to announce that a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 surveillance audit found our policies and practices to be compliant, allowing our ISO 9001:2015 certification to remain in place for 2020.

This means that our management system – and therefore our way of doing business – has been deemed to be one of the best in the industry by one of the world’s foremost accreditation authorities. Deltech has developed a Quality Management System that delivers consistent and reliable quality products. Implementing these standards drives efficiency and effectiveness of the company operations. Extensive training and implementation of the quality process has ensured this product reliability. Deltech is a metrics driven company, measuring on-time service, product performance, and customer satisfaction.

We’ve joined over one million organizations worldwide in over 170 countries for this prestigious honor, giving our customers the utmost confidence in Deltech Furnaces for years to come. Our ISO 9001:certified quality program helps ensure:

Enhanced customer satisfaction

Increased productivity & efficiency

Increased ability to meet our customers’ needs

Highest degree of accountability & transparency to our customers

Confidence and peace of mind that you are working with a company that has repeatable and reliable processes

Not only does that give us confidence that we’re the most efficient that we can be, it assures our customers that they are receiving the best value for their money.

Our employees can take pride in the quality of the products and services we provide and in their contribution to that quality. It is because they understand and comply with our practices and procedures that Deltech Furnaces is able to maintain product excellence.

This year we also redefined the scope of our quality management program to better reflect the full range of our products and services, all of which are subject to the extensive requirements of our Quality Management System.

Deltech Furnaces will be subject to the full certification audit – which is required every three years – in 2021

