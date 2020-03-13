New Brand Name - Extended Product Range

In 2020, ATM looks back on 40 years of experience in materialography and Qness on 10 years in hardness testing. The passion with which the motivated and experienced teams in Mammelzen (Germany) and Golling (Austria) developed innovative and high-quality products, consumables and customized solutions was the basis of the unprecedented success story of these years.

With ATM (2015) and Qness (2018) two of the most focused companies in this sector found their way under the roof of the Verder Group whose Scientific Division accommodates leading manufacturers of laboratory and analysis equipment. The past two years have shown how excellently the two companies and their products complement each other.

Now a further, much bigger step will follow: to further strengthen our market position in a sustainable way and provide our customers with even more comprehensive solutions, ATM and Qness will operate under the common brand name “QATM”.

As the name suggests, QATM is a combination of the expertise, variety of ideas and customer-oriented support of the two teams in Germany and Austria. The extensive product portfolios of ATM and Qness will be merged so that you will have one dedicated contact person for your future materialography and hardness testing projects.

We promise that QATM will continue to provide the reliability and support well-established by ATM and Qness!